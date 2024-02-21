Iraq is building its longest causeway in the Eastern Diyala Governorate within plans to ease traffic congestion on internal roads and nearby motorways.

About 60 percent of the 7-km causeway over Hamrin Lake has been completed by a local company and is expected to be commissioned in mid-2024, said Hani Al-Azzawi, Director of Diyala Transport Department.

The project is estimated to cost nearly 62 million Iraqi dinars ($48 million) and is the longest causeway in Iraq, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

