PHOTO
Iraq is building its longest causeway in the Eastern Diyala Governorate within plans to ease traffic congestion on internal roads and nearby motorways.
About 60 percent of the 7-km causeway over Hamrin Lake has been completed by a local company and is expected to be commissioned in mid-2024, said Hani Al-Azzawi, Director of Diyala Transport Department.
The project is estimated to cost nearly 62 million Iraqi dinars ($48 million) and is the longest causeway in Iraq, he added.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
