Iraq has approved plans to build a new residential city and a civilian airport in the Northern Nineveh Governorate within a post-war reconstruction programme, an Iraqi official was reported on Monday as saying.

Al-Ghuzlani city near the Governorate’s capital of Mosul is one of five new cities planned by the Construction and Housing Ministry and managed by the National Investment Commission (NIC), its chairman Haidar Makiah said.

“We have prepared a package of investment projects in Nineveh, including a new residential city and a civilian airport,” he told the Iraqi News Agency.

Makiah said the new airport project would be launched after it is approved by aviation authorities in the Governorate, adding that NIC is waiting for land allocation for the project to conduct a feasibility study.

Makiah did not provide details of the airport project, but officials said in 2022 that Al-Sahaji International Airport will be constructed west of Mosul.

Iraq has already launched a project to rebuild Mosul Airport, which suffered severe damage during the war seven years ago.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.