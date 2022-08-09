Iraq is planning to build 150 bridges for pedestrians in its capital Baghdad to cater for the needs of its growing population and replace old bridges, an Iraq official has said.

Most of the capital’s 24 existing bridges have been suspended because of old age and excessive use as many of them are located in the town centre, said Mohammed Al-Rabei, Information Director at Baghdad’s Secretariat (Municipality).

“There are plans to construct 150 pedestrian bridges in Baghdad due to the steady rise in the population and the construction of new roads in the city,” he said, quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

Rabei said Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has instructed the Secretariat to prepare the designs for the new bridges, adding that they could be offered to developers as investment.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)