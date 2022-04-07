Iraq will soon launch a project to reconstruct Mosul International Airport which suffered massive damage during internal hostilities nearly eight years ago, an Iraq official was reported on Thursday as saying.

The rebuilding of the airport in North Iraq is one of 161 post-war reconstruction projects to be executed in Mosul and other parts of the Northern Nineveh Governorate, said Abdul Qadir Al-Dakheel, CEO of the Mosul Reconstruction Commission.

Dakheel told the Iraqi Shafaq news agency that 54 of those projects would be undertaken in the first phase while the rest would be carried out in 2023.

“Most of the projects will be financed by state budget allocations for Nineveh….one of the most important projects is the rebuilding of Mosul Airport,” he said.

Two other key projects comprise a Tigris River Cornhiche in Mosul and the construction of six large bridges in the city, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)