The war-devastated city of Ramadi finally witnessed the launch of the Al-Anbar International Hotel, a project that had been suspended for many years due to security challenges.

The hotel took nearly seven years to rebuild and was completed through the efforts of engineers and workers, according to officials.

Bashar al-Aamij, head of the Al-Anbar Investment Commission, said that rebuilding the hotel "proves that Al-Anbar has returned stronger after rising from the rubble."

Located in the capital of the Western Al-Anbar province, Iraq's largest governorate, the hotel was destroyed during internal hostilities.

The hotel, spread over 4,500 square meters, features 14 floors with over 200 rooms and suites, including royal and presidential accommodations, conference halls, and wedding halls.

It also features restaurants overlooking the Euphrates River and private chalets for weddings, guests, and corporate events.

Ramadi was one of Iraq's cities that suffered badly from attacks by ISIS militants during the war nearly 10 years before it was recaptured by Iraq's army.

In August, the Sahra Resort was inaugurated along the banks of the Euphrates in Al-Baghdadi, a town in the same province.

It is the first tourism project of its kind in the region, combining desert landscapes, Bedouin heritage, and modern hospitality services.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

