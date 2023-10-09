Iraq on Sunday launched a project in the capital Baghdad comprising 1,800 apartments and the country’s tallest building, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Monday.

Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC) Haidar Makkieh inaugurated the 'Downtown Baghdad' project which includes several 30-storey buildings and a 60-storey tower, Iraq's tallest, the agency said, adding the project is spread over an area of 12,000 square metres.

Project owners, costs and completion timelines weren't disclosed.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

