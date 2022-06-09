Iraq is seeking to activate railway links with Syria to activate commercial cooperation and strengthen bilateral cooperation, a top government official said.

Hussein Jalil Al-Rubaie, official spokesperson of Ministry of Transport told Zawya Projects that discussions about activating the railway linkage between the two countries were held between the Director General of General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR), Talib Jawad Al-Husseini with his Syrian counterpart in Aleppo.

The two sides also discussed training and development and coordination of technical and logistical requirements.

Al-Rubaie added that the Syrian proposal to extend the railway from Al-Qaim in Iraq through Al-Bukamal inside Syria to Homs and Al-Sharqiya, covering a total distance of 270 kilometres and thereon to the Port of Tartus overlooking the Mediterranean.

The two sides also discussed settling financial dues between GCIR and the Syrian Railways (CFS).

