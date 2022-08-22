Inertia announced on Sunday the launch of a new phase named ‘Ayla’ in its Jefaira Project in the North Coast.

The new phase spans over 353,000 sqm with total investments worth approximately EGP 3.8bn.

“In light of the state’s development of New Alamein and the North Coast, the entire region has witnessed an increase in demand, as well as the development of more services in this region,” said CEO of Inertia Ahmed Al-Adawy.

He noted that the new phase includes distinguished units that meet the needs of a large segment of customers. The phase’s units vary between villas, townhouses, twin houses, and chalets comprising two and three rooms.

Additionally, 95% of these units overlook the lagoons, with the remaining 5% overlooking green spaces with an area of ​​up to 30 acres. Moreover, about 84% of the project is comprised of greenery and open spaces, and units will be fully finished upon delivery. The new phase will also include a boutique hotel with a serviced beach.

“Ayla encompasses swimmable lagoons stretching over 50,000 sqm. In terms of architecture, this phase is inspired by the architecture of the Mexican city of Tulum. The project provides all services to ensure an integrated life for customers,” Al-Adawy explained.

“Jefaira will not be a project intended for residence during the summer period only, but it will be a year-round coastal town, he affirmed”

Furthermore, Al-Adawy stated that the project includes several phases, and the development of the first neighbourhoods of the project — the Furl Neighbourhood — began in 2017, followed by the Quayside Neighbourhood in 2018, and the Cribs Neighbourhood in 2019.

The built-up area of the project is 20% to accommodate open spaces and various services for clients. The company will begin delivering units within the project this year.

Jefaira is one of Inertia’s largest projects and spans ​​5.8m sqm on the banks of the Mediterranean Sea in the North Coast.

