India-based GMR Airports Infrastructure has submitted bids for projects in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as part of its growth strategy.

The company has bid for Terminal 2 of the Kuwait Airport and a request for qualification (RFQ) submission for Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, the Financial Express, an Indian news daily, reported.

The Kuwait bid is an asset-light bid for 10 years of operations and management contract, Rajesh Arora, CEO - business development and commercial - GMR Airports, said at a post-earning call last week.

There are two other bidders in the fray, he added.

GMR Airports Infrastructure, India's second-largest airport operator, has an international portfolio that includes the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines and Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, through joint ventures.

Additionally, the company has won the bid to design, build, operate, and maintain the under-construction airport in Crete, Greece.

Domestically, the Bombay Stock Exchange-listed firm operates international airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.