Construction on the Grand Egyptian Museum’s (GEM) exterior is scheduled to conclude by the end of June. Meanwhile, the finishing touches within the interior are scheduled to be completed by the end of September, according to Atef Moftah — General Supervisor of the GEM project.

His remarks came during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the GEM, which is chaired by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany.

During the meeting, Moftah made a presentation in which he reviewed the executive position of the museum’s display, insurance and communications systems, the Khufu Ship Museum, the restoration centre, power stations, and the area surrounding the museum project in terms of roads, fences, and buildings.

He also reviewed the latest business developments in relation to providing and operating the museum’s visitor services.

In terms of the museum’s display, Eltayeb Abbas — Assistant Minister for Archaeological Affairs at the GEM — said that the preparations for the museum display in the halls of King Tutankhamun are almost ready, adding that the process of placing heavy artefacts and antiquities in their displays in the main exhibition halls has already begun.

Abbas also revealed that the final touches are being applied to the grand staircase, and the rate of transporting, restoring, and preparing artefacts has exceeded 98%.

For his part, El-Anany began the meeting by briefing the members on the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi by emphasising that all construction and engineering work for the museum should be completed by the scheduled deadline.

He also briefed them on Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s inspection visit on 16 April to follow up on the executive position of the museum’s work and developments in the development of the surrounding area.

The tourism minister also directed the speedy completion of the preparation and printing of the museum’s catalogue.

The GEM — which is being built on a total area of 117 feddans in Giza — is the largest museum in the world dedicated to one civilisation, and its opening is eagerly awaited.

The museum will display over 5,000 artefacts from the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, which will be displayed together for the first time since their discovery.

The museum also features the first hanging obelisk in the world, along with a grand staircase replete with monumental artefacts.

Moreover, the GEM will preserve the one-of-a-kind Pharaonic heritage by displaying the diversity of Egypt’s monuments and artefacts in one place and one location.