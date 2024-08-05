Arab Finance: The General Organization for Teaching Hospitals and Institutes (GOTHI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to design and establish a medical city near the New Administrative Capital (NAC), as per a statement.

The medical city is set to be established on an area of 230 feddans with a capacity of up to 4,223 beds.

The city will also include 226 operating rooms, 230 nurseries, and 298 clinics.

In addition, it will comprise a central emergency building, laboratories, a clinical research center, a teaching institute, a residential area for staff, and a national university.

