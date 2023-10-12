Foreign companies have submitted offers to develop Iraq’s rail networks that have sustained damage during the war, an official was reported on Thursday as saying.

The Transport Ministry has received the offers for the “rehabilitation and development” of the rail networks in various parts of Iraq, the Ministry’s information director Maytham Al-Safi said in a statement carried by the official daily Al-Sabah.

“The Ministry is determined to upgrade and rehabilitate the country’s rail networks following a large increase in passengers using trains in Iraq,” Safi said.

“We have decided to embark on such projects after receiving offers from a number of international companies in this respect,” he added without providing further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.