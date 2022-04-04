The first phase of work on an almost BD1million reconstruction project on Bridge 17 at Umm Al Saad Avenue, near Bandar Al Dar in Sitra, has been completed.

The project, designed as two bridges, will replace the current bridge with another with two lanes in either direction, plus an emergency lane, to enhance traffic movement and boost safety levels.

The Works, Municipalities and Urban Planning Affairs Ministry, said the first phase included the construction of a new bridge and traffic had begun diverting to it in order to start the second phase, which requires removing the current bridge and rebuilding it.

The construction of the second bridge is being implemented to enhance traffic flow in the area.

The ministry has also pointed out that the project would raise the capacity on the bridge by nearly double after the completion of the project, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

The capacity will reach 4,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, while it is currently about 2,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

This project comes within a series of important projects in the road sector due to its connection to the expansion works of the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) oil refinery.

The project will provide the necessary space under the bridge to extend other lines belonging to the Bapco plant development project, in addition to providing a larger width of 28m to create space for any future expansion of the bridge into two lanes in each direction.

The project was awarded by the Tender and Auctions Board to Messrs Sayed Kazem Al Darazi & Sons Contracting Company with a total value of BD911,852.

