RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has confirmed that the mandatory fencing of construction sites for residential buildings will come into force as of July 30, corresponding to the first of Muharram 1444 AH.



It clarified that the barrier shall be temporary and is placed according to the specifications and standards set by the ministry, which in turn contributes to addressing several negative phenomena during the construction process.



The barrier will reduce visual distortions and thus increase the cleanliness and beauty of Saudi cities and neighborhoods, in addition to being one of the effective tools for improving the urban landscape.



The ministry said that the decision aims to preserve the rights of pedestrians and owners of vehicles to move freely without obstacles in their way.



In addition, it will preserve the property and building materials of the party undertaking the construction work.



The ministry said people who wish to fence off their construction sites can check the guide launched by the ministry for the purpose posted on the baladi website.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).