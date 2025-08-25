ABU DHABI - EMSTEEL has delivered hydrogen-based rebar for the construction of Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque in Sustainable City, Yas Island.

This marks a regional first, as Aldar becomes the inaugural developer in the MENA region to use low-emissions hydrogen-based steel.

The rebar, produced using hydrogen from EMSTEEL’s ground-breaking green hydrogen pilot project developed in partnership with Masdar last year, plays a critical role in enabling the mosque to achieve LEED Zero Carbon certification - a pioneering milestone in sustainable architecture for the capital.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said, “This landmark delivery reinforces EMSTEEL’s commitment to driving industrial sustainability and accelerating the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy. In collaboration with Aldar, EMSTEEL is setting a powerful precedent for the adoption of green steel across future residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects.

The partnership signals a bold shift in the construction industry, emphasising the role of innovative, locally manufactured materials in achieving national climate goals and redefining the future of urban development.”