Dubai-based Emaar Properties announced on Wednesday that it has completed the detailed design of ‘Dubai Square,’ a shopping and entertainment mall located in Dubai Creek Harbour.

Dubai Square will feature breakthrough technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovative concepts in retail, dining, and entertainment, the developer said in a press statement.

It will be linked to the new Dubai Creek Tower, which will constructed in parallel.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said: “Despite the fact that AI is a new science in design, Emaar is implementing and deploying the most advanced AI systems to analyse and predict the needs of retailers and visitors in the future.”

Dubai Creek Harbour, located on the banks of the historic Dubai Creek, features pedestrian-friendly streets and encompasses 7.4 million sqm of residential space and 500,000 sqm of gardens and open areas, and also includes the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

