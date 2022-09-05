Construction has begun on Bahrain’s Address Residences Marassi Vista, a one-of-a-kind concept which is home to over 200 luxury units ranging from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and designed to meet the expectations of guests.

Kicking-off with initial excavation works and sheet piles installations, the 10-storey building consists of two basements, a ground floor, a podium, eight floors, and a rooftop, with a built-up area of 33,756 sq m, Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD), the pioneer behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain development, announced.

Main contractors, Al Ghanah Group are working hand-in-hand with the project’s lead consultant, U+A, alongside sub-consultant Gulf House Engineering (GHE), towards a target completion date of the second quarter of 2024.

Stunning sea view

Marassi Vista will be overlooking a stunning sea view surrounded by lush green parks that provide a unique lifestyle experience. Marassi Vista will also include a number of retail stores easily accessible to tenants of the project.

Commenting on the latest updates, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, stated: “The unique residential development is designed to provide fully-furnished units, complete with state-of-the-art and luxury designed facilities that overlook a unique sea view within arms-reach.”

“At Eagle Hills Diyar, we are proud to offer the latest investment opportunities in the kingdom, providing deluxe 5-star experiences for end users to enjoy as part of the Marassi Al Bahrain living experience,” he added.

Unique project

Hayssam Youssef, Director of Eagle Hills Development, said: “Marassi Vista is a unique project designed to cater to the modern investor, offering an excellent return on investment. We are very pleased with the construction on the project and are looking forward to witnessing the finalised project on the completion date.”

Address Residences Marassi Vista delivers the signature style of the Address Hotel & Resorts, while optimising the prime location of Marassi Al Bahrain, the kingdom’s most exclusive beachfront community.

The project is an outstanding investment and lifestyle opportunity, offering a seamless ownership experience with high returns and hassle-free property management, including furnishing and leasing services.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).