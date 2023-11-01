Egypt’s Times Developments announced on Wednesday that Raef Fahmi Architects has designed the company's T.HUB project located in 5th Settlement, New Cairo.

The 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($65 million) T.HUB is the company’s second commercial project and spans over 10,600 square metres, according to its press statement.

The project comprises of six buildings of three storeys and two basement floors each, containing offices, shops and food and beverage units.

(1 US Dollar = 30.93 Egyptian Pounds)

