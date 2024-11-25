Egyptian private developer Siac Developments, a subsidiary of SIAC Holding Group, announced the launch of Rewaya, a lifestyle-focused residential project in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo

Spanning 17 acres, the residential development represents a total investment of 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($81 million), Managing Director Nahla Al Ebeiary told Zawya Projects, adding that the main architect is local firm DMA for Designs.

With a built-up area of 71,000 square metres (sqm), Rewaya will feature a mix of apartments, duplexes, and twin villas, and is slated for delivery within three years, she said.

The project includes a commercial district, and ‘The Central Oasis,’ which includes multiple amenities.

Siac Developments has previously delivered October Hills, Telal Al Gazeera, and Polaris Industrial Parks.

(1 US Dollar = 49.63 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

