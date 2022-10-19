Egyptian developer Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a construction contract to DMC for Lake Park project within its Taj City master development in New Cairo.

The residential project, which is being developed at a total investment of 350 million Egyptian pounds ($18 million), involves the construction and delivery of 13 buildings in 18 months, MNHD said in a stock exchange statement.

The scope of the contract also includes Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) and facades, the statement added.

Taj City master development is spread over an area of 3.5 million square metres.

(1 US Dollar = 19.68 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)