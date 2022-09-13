Egyptian developer Misr Italia Properties (MIP) announced the launch of the 110-acre ‘Vinci Lagoons,’ within the 7-billion-Egyptian-pound ($361 million) Vinci development located in New Administrative Capital.

The developer said in a statement that the 1.5-billion-pound ($77 million) residential project will feature the first swimmable lagoon in NAC with a 700-metre shoreline.

The statement said Hany Saad Innovations and DMA are the design consultants while Purescape is the landscape consultant for the project.

Construction at Vinci is progressing according to schedule to ensure on-time delivery during 2023. The statement added.

(1 US Dollar = 19.38 Egyptian Pounds)

