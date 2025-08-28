PHOTO
Egypt’s Mercon Developments and Kuwait’s Eltamayoz Co have announced a partnership to launch a 25-acre mixed-use project in New Cairo with a total investment of 18 billion Egyptian pounds, top official said.
Mercon Development's Chairman Ahmed Embaby said that Riverton, located in the AUC district, comprises of 13 apartment buildings, 103 villas, a 30,000 square-metre mall, and a 120-key 5-star hotel operated by Gewan hotels & Resorts.
He added that construction is scheduled to start after three months, with full completion expected after four years.
(1 US Dollar = 48.59 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
