Egypt's Manara Developments has finished 70 percent of its 4-billion-Egyptian=pound ($219 million) Bella Vento El Galala Resort in Ain Sokhna, the company's managing director said.

Mahmoud Omar told Zawya Projects that the first phase of the 65-acre project, comprising of 800 chalets and duplex villas and the longest swimming pool in Ain Soknna, would be delivered by the end of this year.

He said the second phase would be delivered in 2023.

"The second phase comprises of 400 villas, and a 150-key five-star hotel. We are negotiating international brands to operate the hotel," said Omar, adding that second phase also includes a 300-million-pound mall spread over an area of 10,000 square metres and a club house.

The project has been designed by Archerte Designs.

(1 US Dollar = 18.30 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)