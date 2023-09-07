Cairo – Leading Egyptian construction company Hassan Allam Holding announced that it will expand its reach to the UAE under the theme From Egypt to the UAE: Building Boundless Horizons, according to an official statement.

The holding firm elaborated that Hassan Allam Construction is embarking on a new chapter by launching a new office in 2023.

This step signals a significant milestone in Hassan Allam Holding’s journey of regional expansion, as it currently runs business in more than 8 countries.

Elaborating on the expansion, the holding group said: “Our expertise and proven track record will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the development of the country and the region. The fusion of our vision and execution capabilities with the UAE's dynamic environment promises a future where possibilities are limitless and achievements are monumental.”

As part of the company’s regional presence, its arm Hassan Allam Utilities teamed up with the Kuwaiti entity Agility Public Warehousing Company earlier in 2023 to form Yanmu as a joint venture (JV) that allows the development, construction, and operation of modern logistics parks and Grade A warehousing facilities in Egypt.

