Egyptian developer Emaarcom Developments launched Mokattam Downtown commercial project in Mokattam, Cairo at an investment of 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($49 million).

Company chairman Mahmoud Fawzy told Zawya projects that the five-storey business complex, spread over an area of 11,000 square metres, will house offices, stores, and clinics.

He said the project will be completed in four years, adding that Ehaf Consulting Engineers is the main consultant of the project.

Fawzy said the company has budgeted EGP160 million ($5.2 million) for construction works during 2023.

He added that they are planning new projects in New El Minia, New Assuit in the coming period, and a new hospitality project in Ras Sedr but didn't elaborate.

Emaarcom is a subsidiary of Diyar City Development Company.

(1 US Dollar = 30.92 Egyptian Pounds)

