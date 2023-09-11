Egyptian developer Dubleuse announced on Monday the launch of its new commercial project, ‘District People,’ in New Cairo.

The project, spread over an area of 5,000 square metres (sqm) and with a built-up area of 23,500 sqm, would be delivered in two phases, the developer said in a press statement.

Comprising of offices and shops, District People is scheduled to be delivered within three years from the start of construction, the statement said.

“We envision 'District People' becoming a hub for prominent companies and an ideal destination for discerning shoppers seeking a unique retail experience,” said Moaaz Wessam Al-Din, the CEO of Dubleuse Company

The project is designed by Wessam Architects, the parent company of Dubleuse.

