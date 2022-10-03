Egypt's Arab Developers Holding has launched a new phase, named Skylar, within its under-construction Nyoum Pyramids project in West Cairo.

The developer said in a press statement that the integrated residential project, spread over approximately 101,000 square metres, comprises of a total of 907 units with 800 housing units and 107 commercial units, and an 80-key hotel.

The construction rate of the project for the previous phases reached about 70 percent, the statement said.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)