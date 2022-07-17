Efforts are in full swing to fully revamp facilities and services at the Manama Central Market to better cater for the needs of Bahraini merchants and their customers.

Three major commercial complexes, which include 665 units, form part of the impressive market development featuring state-of-the-art environmentally-friendly elements, officials outlined.

“The Manama Central Market is the kingdom’s largest, most important and prominent central market in Bahrain providing produce for the entire kingdom and covering a 141,000sqm plot of land,” said Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak during the latest official field visit to the site. “It is critical to complete the market facilities development project according to plans which include shading the fish market – an area of 932sqm.

“Developments also include speeding up the installation of solar lighting in various areas of the market, as well as replacing lighting in the fish and fruit market through an LED system within efforts to reduce electricity consumption by using renewable energy.” Mr Al Mubarak was accompanied on the tour by Ministry’s Municipalities Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Capital Trustees Authority director general Mohammed Al Sehli and Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah and other government officials. During the visit, officials were briefed on the ongoing plans to revamp the market, which include organising truck parking in collaboration with the private sector, as well as rehabilitating facilities and shading loading and display zones. Power capacitors will also be installed in six sub-stations within the market to reduce electricity consumption by approximately 10 to 15 per cent.

“The ministry continues its efforts to increase afforestation in the central market within the strategy to increase green spaces which contribute to improving the environment inside the market as well as increasing shaded areas,” said Shaikh Mohammed during the visit. “The Capital Trustees Board has been directed to intensify maintenance work for air conditioners while also increasing the number of compressors in the meat market. “As part of rehabilitation works in the market, an air conditioner maintenance company has been appointed to carry out daily maintenance operations which include detecting faults through periodic inspections of all spaces, as well as the allocation of an integrated team working round-the-clock.”Mr Tarradah added that a report had been submitted to the executive authority in support of carrying out further development strategies.

“The Manama Central Market is the mainstay of all other sub-markets in Bahrain and one of the elements of food security that is very important at the present time,” he outlined. “We look forward to implementing all projects, initiatives and programmes in line with the great importance of this vital market and providing support for its logistical services and infrastructure that make it easier from merchants and visitors to benefit in an optimal manner, while preserving revenues in line with the government’s sustainable development goals.”reem@gdnmedia.bh

