Dubai-based real estate developer Sobha Realty will announce its new master planned urban community Sobha Reserve next month.

Informa, the organisers of Dubai’s biggest property event Cityscape, said on Thursday that the 2022 edition, which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 21-23, will give visitors first glimpse of Sobha Reserve.

A press statement from the organisers said the project leverages technology for heightened efficiency, sustainability, and liveability.

“We have integrated various innovations such as robotics, AI, and data analytics to ensure high-quality and luxurious properties,” the statement said quoting PNC Menon, the founder and chairman of Sobha Realty.

Sobha Hartland, the developer’s 8 million square feet luxury freehold master development in Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to previous press statements.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)