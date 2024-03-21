Parkin, Dubai’s exclusive public parking operator, will soon sign contracts with local developers to manage their car parking facilities, the Company’s Chairman said on Thursday.

Ahmed Bahrozyan told CNBC Arabia TV news channel the firm expects growth of nearly 60 percent in demand for car parking services in Dubai in the next 10 years.

“We are in the process of finalising agreements with major developers in Dubai to manage their car parking facilities,” he told CNBC in an interview.

Bahrozyan said there are nearly 600,000 car parking sites in Dubai, including around 197,000 paid parking facilities.

He said any decision to convert free parking services into paid facilities is up to the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in the emirate, adding that Parkin has presented proposals to RTA in this respect.

Bahrozyan revealed plans to expand services to other emirates and regional countries, but he did not elaborate.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

