PHOTO
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said its mixed-use project - DIFC Living - is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2026.
The 186-metre-high tower will have 41 levels, with 24 levels dedicated to 170 upscale residences, DIFC said in a statement.
Apartment sales will start from September 20 with Knight Frank as exclusive sales and marketing partner.
The LEED-rated tower will have nine commercial floors with two storeys reserved for co-working spaces catering to the Phase three expansion of DIFC’s Innovation Hub.
The tower will also have a high-end fine dining restaurant in The Crown while the podium will have several F&B outlets.
The project will also be linked to Gate Avenue, an 880-metre walkway housing over 300 retail and fashion outlets.
“The launch of the new mixed-use tower will not only raise the bar in the region’s premium residential offering. It strengthens DIFC’s position as one of Dubai’s most high-profile business and lifestyle locations,” said Dean Foley, Associate Partner – Residential Sales and Marketing at Knight Frank MENA.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.