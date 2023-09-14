Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said its mixed-use project - DIFC Living - is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2026.

The 186-metre-high tower will have 41 levels, with 24 levels dedicated to 170 upscale residences, DIFC said in a statement.

Apartment sales will start from September 20 with Knight Frank as exclusive sales and marketing partner.

The LEED-rated tower will have nine commercial floors with two storeys reserved for co-working spaces catering to the Phase three expansion of DIFC’s Innovation Hub.

The tower will also have a high-end fine dining restaurant in The Crown while the podium will have several F&B outlets.

The project will also be linked to Gate Avenue, an 880-metre walkway housing over 300 retail and fashion outlets.

“The launch of the new mixed-use tower will not only raise the bar in the region’s premium residential offering. It strengthens DIFC’s position as one of Dubai’s most high-profile business and lifestyle locations,” said Dean Foley, Associate Partner – Residential Sales and Marketing at Knight Frank MENA.

