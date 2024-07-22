Dubai-based Condor Developers announced on Monday the launch of its fourth residential project – Condor Sonate Residences – in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) as part of a portfolio expansion strategy aimed at boosting the group’s realty investment value to over 2.5 billion UAE dirhams ($681 million) by 2027.

The 31-storey project, spread over 396,764 square feet (sq. ft), will house 213 premium apartments, split into 48 studios, 134-one-bedroom, 28-two-bedroom and 3-three-bedroom apartments, the statement said.

Project cost and delivery timeline weren’t disclosed.

The statement said the project will also feature five podiums, more than 3,220 sq. ft of retail area and 18,500 sq, ft. of leisure and recreation area.

The statement said the developer is planning to announce three more projects before the end of this year in Dubai Island, Al Majan and Dubai Sports City.

Condor has two ongoing residential projects in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – Condor Castle and Condor Concept 7 and one project in Dubai Marina - Condor Marina Star.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

