Dubai-based ACUBE Real Estate Development has broken ground on Adhara Star, a 17-storey luxury residential tower, in Arjan.

The project will consist of 113 fully furnished residential units and retail spaces.

The cost of the project and construction timelines were not given.

ACUBE is a subsidiary of ACUBE SFO DMCC, a family-owned group of companies with over 20 years of global commercial and residential development expertise.

The developer plans to build and sell one million square feet of residential property In Dubai by 2025, it said in a statement.

ACUBE will announce its second project in the fourth quarter of 2023.

