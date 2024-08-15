Douglas OHI, a leading construction group, said it has secured the design and build contract for the Experience Center Building, a part of the prestigious Sultan Haitham City.

A mega development in the Omani capital, Sultan Haitham City, has been designed to accommodate 100,000 residents of Muscat’s growing population.

Designed to foster an inclusive future for Oman’s growing population, the city introduces a new model for sustainable development. It provides a mix of housing types within walking distance to new public amenities, parks, and vibrant open spaces.

Douglas OHI said the Experience Center Building was a pivotal component of Sultan Haitham City, serving as a state-of-the-art facility designed to showcase the vision, progress, and future plans of this landmark development.

The group's commitment to excellence in design and construction aligns perfectly with the ambitious goals set for this project.

On the contract win, Aaron Hennessy, the Group Managing Director, said: "We are honoured to be entrusted with the design and build of Experience Center Building at Sultan Haitham City (WP-03). This project represents a significant milestone for Douglas OHI, and we are dedicated to delivering a facility that meets the highest standards of quality and innovation."

"We have a longstanding reputation for delivering complex and high-profile projects, leveraging our expertise and advanced construction techniques to meet the evolving needs of the region," he added.

General Manager Michael Hall said: "The Experience Center Building will be a testament to Douglas OHI’s dedication to creating sustainable and impactful developments."

"As Douglas OHI embarks on this prestigious endeavour, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability, aligning with the vision of Oman’s ambitious development agenda," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

