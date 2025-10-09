Diriyah Company has awarded a contract to a joint venture between Al-Majal El-Arabi Group and MAN Enterprise AlSaudia to develop the Grand Mosque as part of the second phase of the Diriyah mega development.

The contract is valued at $244 million, Diriyah Company said in a post on social messaging platform X.

The Grand Mosque will cover a gross floor area of 12,300 square meters and will accommodate 11,400 worshippers (5,240 indoors and 6,160 outdoors).

The mosque has been designed by GCC-based X Architects and will feature a Najdi-inspired design with modern engineering, the post said.

The Grand Mosque is part of the Diriyah Gate project, located northwest of Riyadh.

In July, Diriyah Company awarded a contract worth SAR 5.75 billion to China Harbour Engineering Company for the construction works of the arena block, which includes Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and a parking facility.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

