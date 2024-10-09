Dar Global awarded main construction contract worth 200 million UAE dirhams ($55 million) for its luxury project DG1, located in Business Bay, Dubai to China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group.The 20-storey tower with 221 residential units is scheduled for completion in 2026, the developer said in a press statement.

Stromek Emirates Foundations has executed the shoring, excavation, and piling works on the DG1 project.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.