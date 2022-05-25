Damac Properties, a leading luxury project developer, has announced plans to launch two more clusters - Venice and Malta - within its water-inspired neighbourhood, Damac Lagoons, that was launched late last year in Dubai.

The key development, located adjacent to the Damac Hills community, offers vacation-living as a part of daily life for residents. It comprises eight majestic cities inspired by countries based on the warm waters of Mediterranean Sea.

Damac said the addition of Venice and Malta clusters follow the successful launches of Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, and Portofino.

The villas and townhouses will be built around an extravagantly large pristine water lagoons with white sanded beaches and each town are centred on a unique theme with a diverse range of amenities for everyone to enjoy, it added.

On the new clusters, Senior Vice President Niall McLoughlin said: "Damac has really raised the bar for community-living in Dubai and Damac Lagoons further enhances the community concept, so much so that it feels like residents are on a permanent vacation."

"We have gone beyond the basic amenities offered such as pools, sports facilities and retail, and have really given residents a unique experience that integrates learning, technology, relaxation, adrenaline activities and so much more," he added.

The newly-launched Malta cluster will delight children of all ages with its learning-based amenities which include the Building Blocks Pavilion, where kids can build their own giant houses, and the virtual reality park, syncing nature and imaginative play. Integrated QR codes, VR experiences and digital screens provide captivating information on a vast variety of topics.

"But that’s not all. The cluster’s Floating Flower Market features dozens of colourful boats lined in the water, each holding various exotic species of flowers. By scanning the QR codes you will be able to learn interesting facts about the flowers," explained McLoughlin.

The Venice cluster offers romantic gondola rides, arching bridges over quaint water canals and cozy waterside cafes where residents can enjoy the views. Come night, the entire ambiance changes with as the lights sparkle over the water, for romantic settings perfect for proposals or just enjoying a magical night with a loved one.

Finally, the crown jewel of the cluster is the clubhouse, equipped with a luxury spa and a fine-dining restaurant and bar, he stated.

According to him, the Damac Lagoons community enjoys a prime location with a plethora of schools, hospitals, malls, and sports and entertainment outlets within close proximity.

"However, the neighbourhood is designed so that residents will feel like they have everything they need right on their doorstep," he stated.

McLoughlin pointed out that Damac’s expansive portfolio includes award-winning residential, commercial and leisure developments. It is rapidly expanding its global footprint such as its flagship project in Europe - Damac Towers Nine Elms in the prestigious Zone 1 district of London with Versace interiors, he noted.

Additionally, we are also developing our first project in the US - a condominium project in the upscale Surfside neighbourhood of Miami., he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).