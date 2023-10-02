Kuwait-listed Combined Group Contracting Company said it has been awarded three road projects in Abu Dhabi emirate with a total value of around 218.3 million UAE dirhams ($59.4 million).

In a Sunday disclosure statement on the bourse, the firm said its Abu Dhabi affiliate was awarded the contracts by Abu Dhabi-based developer Aldar Properties.

One project includes road infrastructure works in Marfa worth around AED 56.7 million ($15.45 million) while the second project comprises road development works in Delma Island with a value of AED72.19 million dirhams ($19.67 million), it said.

The third project involves road works in Zayed City and Baynouna with a value of nearly AED89.47 million ($24.28 million).

The statement said the projects would be completed within 487 days and would allow the company to achieve good financial results.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.