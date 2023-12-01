A Chinese company is planning to build two steel and sulphur plants in Iraq within a post-war investment drive by the Arab country, according to an official announcement.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani discussed the two projects with officials from Shang Xin Company, one of several Chinese firms undertaking projects in Iraq, his office said in a statement published by Shafaq News and other local publications.

The statement said the steel plant is part of an industrial city to be built by the Chinese company in the Southern oil hub of Basra.

It did not provide other details or make clear if the two plants are part of a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed by Baghdad and Beijing in 2019.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

