Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has awarded contracts worth $1.12 billion (345 million Kuwaiti dinars) for the construction and maintenance of its South Saad Al-Abdullah housing project to China Gezhouba Group.

A total of 10 companies submitted their bids, but the Chinese construction and engineering company offered the lowest price and met computational and technical requirements, Xinhua news agency reported, citing PAHW’s press statement in Arabic.

The project, located in Jahra Governorate, covers an area of nearly 6,400 hectares, comprising five residential sites with 24,508 houses.

In April 2022, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed said the government gave the green light to the funding of South Saad Al-Abdullah Town and the rehabilitation of Souq Al-Mubarakiya in fiscal 2022-2023.

The South Saad Al-Abdullah housing project costs a total of KWD2.1 billion ($6.8 billion), which will be phased over the coming state budgets according to the project's construction stages.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.