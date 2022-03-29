The Big 5 Saudi, a leading event for the kingdom's construction industry, opened its doors today (March 28) in the capital Riyadh featuring some 400 exhibiting companies and 30 nations, including country pavilions from Italy, Germany, the UAE, Greece, Kuwait, Poland, Spain, Egypt and Qatar.

The first live and in-person construction event since the onset of Covid-19, Big 5 Saudi is likely to attract 15,000 industry professionals.

Previously held in Jeddah, the leading expo brand is making its Riyadh debut this year and is being held the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Now in its 10th year, the Big 5 Saudi will see companies showcase some 1,000 construction products and solutions over the next three days.

It is co-located with specialised events such as HVAC R Expo Saudi, FM Expo Saudi, Clean Expo Saudi and Stone & Surface Saudi Arabia, thus showcasing products for the complete construction cycle in one place, at one time.

This year’s event includes The Big 5 Saudi Construction Leadership Summit, which will provide direction, inspiration and support decisions on key themes covering economy, collaboration, technology and people.

Key speakers for the summit include: Maryam Telmasani, Board Chair, United Nations Global Impact; Walid Al Murshed, Head of International Finance Corporation, IFC; Dr Anas Bataw, Director, Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction (CESC), Heriot-Watt University; Dr Walid Mahmoud, CEO, Aecom Arabia, and Alaa Abusiam, CEO, EGIS Group, amongst others.

The speakers will deliver impactful content sessions on the economic outlook of the industry including its growth opportunities and how the construction industry is driving the future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also included in the event are The Big 5 Saudi’s 50 free CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified educational sessions, encompassing all disciplines in the construction industry, which will support the ongoing development of the industry’s young professionals helping discover industry best practices and advancing careers.

The Big 5 Saudi and Stone & Surface Saudi 2022 is sponsored by Al Bawani Company; UCC Holding; Thabat; Souq Penny; Afaq Wood Industries Factory; Esad Services Group; Raknor; and Topwerk Middle East.

Main sponsors for The HVAC R Saudi Expo are Carrier and Shaker LG. The FM Expo Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo is sponsored by Al Hajry Overseas Co; Al Majal Al Arabi Group and Takamul Aloula Facility Management.-TradeArabia News Service

