Beyon, the Bahrain-based technology conglomerate, announced on Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AECOM for the master planning of its Digital City project.

The company had unveiled plans for the 380,000 square metre Digital City project, located at Hamala during the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum on Sunday.

Beyon said the project will target LEED certification for its buildings, as well as utilise renewable energy sources and implement efficient resource management practices.

Digital City will be developed by the Digital City Development Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beyon in partnership with Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Company.

Edamah will manage the development of the mixed-project project, which will contain Beyon’s main headquarters, R&D centres, healthcare facilities, fitness and recreation centers, educational premises, office spaces, retail and dining areas, hotels and serviced apartments.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

