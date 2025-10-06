Arcapita Group Holdings, the Bahrain-based global alternative investment firm, announced on Monday the launch of Lintara Properties, a real estate asset managment, development, and investment advisory firm, focussed on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Lintara, which is headed by Isa Husam Al Khalifa, will provide asset management and development services to Arcapita’s existing and future GCC industrial real estate funds, Arcapita said in a press statement.

The statement said Lintara has been launched with "a defined pipeline of new industrial parks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE," with a mandate spanning the full real estate value chain - from initial concept and design through construction, completion, and handover.

Arcapita manages over $1 billion in industrial and logistics real estate assets across the GCC, with a combined built-up area (BUA) of over 3.5 million square feet across more than 30 properties, leased to over 80 tenants.

Read more: Arcapita doubles down on Saudi logistics market with focus on high-growth assets

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.