Bahraini authorities said steady progress is being made on the Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Bridge with regard to maintenance, assessment and painting to increase the lifespan of the bridge.

The project scope includes painting of about 62,000 sq m area and maintenace of the 404-m-long bridge as well as replacing the expansion joints and cathodic protection system, reported BNA.

The BD3.3 million ($8.7 million) contract was awarded to Hertel LLC by the Tenders and Auctions Board.

This project comes within the framework of the road maintenance programme implemented by the Ministry of Works to preserve the road network, ensure the sustainability of the service, and raise the level of traffic safety on roads, said Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works, after inspecting the maintenance work.

"Our ministry is harnessing all its capabilities to ensure that the roads and streets of the kingdom’s regions receive adequate care and attention, to raise safety rates and enhance the efficiency of the road network," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).