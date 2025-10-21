Bahraini authorities have announced that work is moving at a steady pace on the Seef Downtown project being developed by Realcorp on a 24,000 sqm area.

Once completed, the project will boast restaurants, cafés, a public promenade, green spaces, administrative and medical buildings as well as flexible commercial units, drive-through outlets for major brands, and parking facilities.

The project serves as an integrated urban model that combines business and leisure, enhancing the attractiveness of the Seef area," remarked Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, after a field visit to the project site. He was later briefed on the progress of the Seef Downtown project.

Al Mubarak reaffirmed the ministry’s support for economic and development initiatives that align with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

He said the ministry was committed to strengthening strategic partnerships with the private sector through the continued implementation of initiatives that support Bahrain’s development priorities.

"Such efforts promote urban and economic growth and contribute to achieving sustainability across sectors, in line with the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister," he stated.

The minister also highlighted the important role played by the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects, chaired by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, in supporting strategic projects and expanding cooperation with the private sector, noting that these efforts continue to drive Bahrain’s urban development forward.

The Seef Downtown project recently earned two prestigious accolades at the 2025 Arabian Property Awards, receiving recognition for "Best Leisure Development" and "Best Leisure Architectural Design."

