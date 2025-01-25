Bahrain's Ministry of Works received eight bids from local, regional and international firms for its pre-contract engineering consultancy services tender for the Riffa Avenue Widening project.

The selected consultancy firm will handle feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed designs for roadworks, storm drainage systems, structures, street lighting, road markings, utility coordination, and tender assistance services.

The project involves upgrading the existing 2-lane dual carriageway of Riffa Avenue—extending from Riffa Clock Tower roundabout to Al Muaskar Highway—to a 4-lane dual carriageway. The scopse includes a grade separator at the junction of Riffa Avenue and Al Muaskar Highway, grade-separated U-turns at two junctions, and four footbridges.

The firms that submitted bids are:

Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy AECOM Middle East Saudi Tech for Engineering Consultants Pan Arab Consulting Engineers Parsons Global Services Egis International Sanad Engineering DAR SSH International Engineering Consultants

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

