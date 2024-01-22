Plans are afoot to develop key projects in Sitra including the 4,238-sq-m Central Market development project as well as two new multi-purpose parks in Block 611 as part of the Bahrain Capital Governorate improvement projects, reported BNA, citing senior ministers.

Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, and Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works, were on an inspection visit to the project sites at Sitra.

The ministers inspected the ongoing projects in the Capital Governorate’s ninth constituency in Sitra, as a part of the third package of projects to develop roads and sanitation.

Al Mubarak and Al Hawaj highlighted the importance of strengthening co-operation between the executive and legislative branches, stressing the prominent role of the Capital Municipal Council and municipal councils in following up on various projects, stated the report.

Al Mubarak affirmed that the ministry is keen to implement service projects that contribute to developing infrastructure, as well as provide high-quality municipal and utility services, in a way that meets the needs of the community.

"Planning is under way to establish an 8,200-sq-m football stadium in Block 608 in Sitra," he stated.

He pointed out that the Ma'ameer Park had recently been reopened after its renovation in cooperation with Bapco.

The minister also highlighted other planned projects, including the Seafront in Eker Village, and the afforestation of many areas in Sitra, as part of the National Afforestation Campaign.

Al Hawaj affirmed that the Works Ministry is implementing its strategy, which includes a group of infrastructure development projects, as part of the urban and investment development in Bahrain, and in a way that contributes to the development of public services and infrastructure to meet the aspirations of citizens and advance the national economy.

The ministry is implementing projects to provide sanitation services and connect various homes and buildings to the sewage network in blocks 623, 624, 607 and 608, which will contribute to expanding the number of beneficiaries, reported BNA.

The ministry will pave a number of roads in Ma’ameer, Eker and Sitra, noting that the projects will improve traffic movement and develop the rainwater drainage system, it added.

