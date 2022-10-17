Bahrain’s Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning is expected to award the main construction contract for its Widening Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Highway and Bahrain Map Interchange Package 1 and Widening Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Highway with Jasrah Interchange Upgrade Phase 2 package 2 (AMAS Access Improvement - Package 4) by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The source told Zawya Projects that the main contract for Package 1 of Widening Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Highway and Bahrain Map Interchange is expected to be awarded early December 2022, with the overall project completion is scheduled for first quarter of 2025.

The technical bidders for Package 1, funded by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, included Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co, Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons, Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures, Haji Hassan Group, Kingdom Asphalt Co., Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Co. Construction Contracting KSCC and Eastern Asphalt & Mixed Concrete Company, according to Tender Board notice.

A second source said bid evaluation is progressing for Package 2 and the contract is expected to be awarded by end of November 2022.

The bidders list, according to Tender Board, comprised of Nass Contracting Co. Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures, Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Co. Construction Contracting, Eastern Asphalt & Mixed Concrete Company, Haji Hassan Group, Terna Contracting, Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co, Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons and HOT Engineering and Construction Co.

The scope of work for Package 1 is at-grade widening of Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Highway (SIBSH) between King Fahd Causeway Toll Gate and Bahrain Map Interchange by providing additional lanes to the existing dual-three lanes and associated works, while scope of work for Package 2 includes construction of additional lanes (two or more) to the existing three-lane dual carriageway with possible service roads and upgrading the Stormwater network by providing open channels, close systems, two lifting stations and improving the safety measures with the highway by replacing the existing crash barriers with high contentment concrete ones.

SSH Design, in partnership with Mott MacDonald, is undertaking the pre- and post-engineering consultancy services for the design and supervision of the road and bridges. The services include feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed designs, and providing tender assistance services to the ministry.

SSH Design will also provide supervision services to the client for the construction works.

The overall project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $140 million.

