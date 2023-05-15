Iraq has selected an Australian construction company ACA Alliance to build a new industrial city in the Southern Basra city within plans to set up similar projects in various parts of the country, Iraq’s Industry and Minerals Minister was reported on Monday as saying.

Khalid Al-Najm said the project will have an area of nearly 435,000 square metres and will accommodate 69 industrial units.

“We have agreed to award a project to build an industrial city in Basra to ACA Alliance…this project is part of a plan by the Ministry to build industrial cities in other parts of Iraq to expand the non-oil industrial base,” Najm said, quoted by Aliqtisad News and other newspaper.

The Minister said the industrial city would include several industries and would contribute to “creating jobs and supporting the domestic economy.”

