Egyptian developer Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment and global hotel operator IHG Hotels & Resorts announced plans to build two additional hotels in Cairo.

The InterContinental West Cairo 205, which will offer 250 rooms, is scheduled to open in January 2028, while the voco West Cairo 205 Suites, with 140 rooms, is set to open by June 2026, the two companies said in a joint press statement.

Both hotels will be situated within 205, Arkan Palm's new mixed-use development in West Cairo. The project, spread over an area of one million square metres, is a joint venture between Badreldin Group and Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment.

Last year, IHG partnered with the Badreldin Group to launch Crowne Plaza West Cairo-Arkan, the first Crowne Plaza hotel in Egypt.

IHG also operates fully serviced apartments within 205's Canal Walk Island.

The hotel operator currently has seven hotels operating across four brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and has a strong pipeline of 13 hotels due to open in the next two-five years, according to IHG’s website.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)